Vietnam international Huynh Nhu fired a hat-trick as defending champions Ho Chi Minh City pummeled Thai Nguyen 4-1 in Vietnam Women’s National Championship Thai Son Bac Cup 2021.

Huynh Nhu was on target in the 24th, 35th and 72nd minute with Ngo Thị Hong Nhung contributing the other goal for HCMC in the 56th minute of play.

Thai Nguyen’s only goal of the game came late in the 84th minute through Le Thị They Trang.

The win ensured HCMC their place at the top of the standings with four wins from four matches played.

In the meantime, Hanoi Watabe were also big winners this week when they staged a fightback to beat Phong Phu Ha Nam 4-1.

After going down by an early goal from Phong Phu Ha Nam’s Nguyen Thị Hong Cuc early in the seventh minute, Hanoi Watabe stormed back with a brace from Thai Thị Thao (18th and 50th minute) and two more from Phạm Hai Yen and Ngen Thị Vạn Su in the 32nd and 65th minute respectively.

VIETNAM WOMEN’S NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

THAI SON BAC CUP 2021

RESULTS

Thai Nguyen 1-4 Ho Chi Minh City

Hanoi Watabe 4-1 Phong Phu Ha Nam 4-1

#AFF

#VFF

