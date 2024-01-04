Vietnam head coach Philippe Troussier said that he is giving “opportunities to good players” as he announced the list of 30 that he is bringing to Qatar for a camp before the start of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 next week.

Given the injuries to players like Dang Van Lam, Que Ngoc Hai and Nguyen Tien Linh, it is understandable that Troussier would like to give ample opportunities to the others.

“Not only Vietnam, but other teams are also facing injury issues. Japan lacked Kaoru Mitoma, while Thailand had to make do without Chanathip (Songkrasin),” said the Frenchman.

“I don’t give opportunities to young players, I give opportunities to good players. For me, there is no age boundary.

“The number of players that I have chosen to go to Qatar is the most suitable at present. I don’t discriminate between players’ age, old or young. I judge players by their qualities on the field. It’s about choosing the best players. If they are good, no matter their age, they are still good.”

For the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Vietnam are in Group D against Japan, Indonesia and Iraq.

The team will play a closed-door friendly match against Kyrgyzstan in Qatar on 9 January 2024 before Troussier announces the final list of 26 players four days later.

VIETNAM’S GROUP D FIXTURES

14 January 2024 – vs Japan (at 1830hrs Vietnam time at Al Thumama Stadium)

19 January 2024 – vs Indonesia (2130hrs Vietnam time at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium)

24 January 2024 – vs Iraq (1830hrs Vietnam time at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium)

