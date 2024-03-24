After putting up a huge performance against Syria in their third match in Group B of Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Yangon, Myanmar striker Soe Moe Kyaw will be looking to score again in the return tie.

Myanmar will take on Syria again on 26 March 2024 at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

“I was very happy to score the lead and in the next match, I will try to score again. This next game, I think we can expect a tougher time as Syria will press us harder, so we have to settle down early. We will try to play to the game set by the coach,” sad Moe Kyaw.

Myanmar picked up their first point in Group B of the qualifiers at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon when they held Syria to a 1-1 draw.

Striker Moe Kyaw poked home the lead from a corner in the first half before substitute Alaa Al Dali equalised for Syria after the break.

Added Myanmar head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner: “I was satisfied with the defensive play. The first half was good and the players worked hard.”

#AFF

#MFF

