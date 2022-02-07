Vietnam women’s head coach Mai Duc Chung could not hide his excitement when his chargers booked their first-ever place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup yesterday.

The 2-1 win over Chinese Taipei and their earlier 2-0 victory over Thailand confirmed Vietnam’s passage to Australia / New Zealand next year.

“I’m so proud of my players,” said Duc Chung.

“They have worked so hard, to earn the victory and now we will play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year. It is just a magnificent result.

“The players are extremely happy. It’s a good end to our campaign here and we’re looking forward to preparing for the FIFA World Cup.”

Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy was the hero for Vietnam, scoring the winner after Su Hy-Ysuan had cancelled out Chuong Thi Kieu’s first half opener.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #VFF

