As for the on track action, teams and riders will compete for glory at Buddh International Circuit, which is located just outside the city of Greater Noida, around one hour from the nation’s capital New Delhi.

Ground first broke on the circuit’s development in 2007 and was completed in 2009, and it can hold 110,000 spectators while the 5.137 kilometres long track contains 16 corners – nine right, seven left. The clockwise running circuit, like Sokol International Racetrack in Kazakhstan, was designed by German Architect Hermann Tilke.