The FIM MotoGP™ World Championship continues to expand and in 2023 the World Championship paddock adds the Buddh International Circuit to its calendar. The Indian Grand Prix, organised by FairStreet Sports, will be Round 14 of the campaign and kicks off the Asian and Australian leg of the global tour.
As MotoGP™ touches down in new destinations, what do we know so far about our visit to the subcontinent?
Well, firstly, we know India to be a country that is a true economic and cultural powerhouse, with a population of over 1.35 billion people, making it the second most populous nation on the planet. Located in the southern part of the Asian continent, India has a long tradition of two-wheeled transport, with over 170 million motorbikes on the roads, accounting for 75% of the vehicles used daily, making it one of the largest motorbike markets in the world and a key location for further development and expansion of MotoGP™.
As for the on track action, teams and riders will compete for glory at Buddh International Circuit, which is located just outside the city of Greater Noida, around one hour from the nation’s capital New Delhi.
Ground first broke on the circuit’s development in 2007 and was completed in 2009, and it can hold 110,000 spectators while the 5.137 kilometres long track contains 16 corners – nine right, seven left. The clockwise running circuit, like Sokol International Racetrack in Kazakhstan, was designed by German Architect Hermann Tilke.
The Buddh International Circuit has already played host to some major motorsport events, but thanks to FairStreet Sports, MotoGP™ pioneers two-wheeled action in India by hosting its Grand Prix from September 22nd to the 24th. The inclusion of India expands MotoGP™’s interest in South East Asia, following the additions of Thailand in 2018 and Indonesia in 2022
The inclusion of India follows the recent strategy to expand the championship into Southeast Asia, following the additions of Thailand in 2018 and Indonesia in 2022, while Malaysia has been a mainstay on the calendar since 1991.