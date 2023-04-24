The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have announced the list of Under-22 players that will represent the nation at the 32nd edition of the SEA Games which will start at the end of the month.

The announcement was formally made by PSSI President Erick Thohir alongside Deputy President Zainudin Amali and also head coach Indra Sjafri.

“We have selected the 20 players that we will send to the SEA Games,” said Erick.

“This does not mean that those who are not selected are not part of Indonesia’s future. But this is a choice that must be made where we have prepared a team that is ready, especially mentally.”

For the SEA Games, Indonesia will open their campaign against the Philippines on April 29 before matches against Myanmar (4 May 2023), Timor Leste (7 May 2023) and Cambodia (10 May 2023).

INDONESIA UNDER-22 SQUAD

Alfeandra Dewangga – PSIS Semarang Muhammad Fajar Fathurrahman – Borneo FC Samarinda Ilham Rio Fahmi – Persija Jakarta Witan Sulaeman – Persija Jakarta Ramadhan Sananta – PSM Makassar Rizky Ridho Ramadhani – Persija Jakarta Amiruddin Bagas Kaffa – Barito Putera Muhammad Ferarri – Persija Jakarta Pratama Arhan – Tokyo Verdy (Jepang) Marselino Ferdinan – KMSK Deinze (Belgia) Beckham Putra Nugraha – Persib Bandung Ernando Ari Sutaryadi – Persebaya Surabaya Komang Teguh Trisnanda – Borneo FC Irfan Jauhari – Persis Solo Titan Agung Bagus Fauzi – Bhayangkara FC Jeam Kelly Sroyer – Persik Kediri Muhammad Adi Satryo – PSIS Semarang Mohammad Haykal Alhafiz – PSIS Semarang 19. Muhammad Taufany Muslihuddin – Borneo

