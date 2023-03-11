Indonesia have lined up a two-match series against Burundi for the next FIFA match day window set for 25 and 28 March 2023.

“We can confirm the Indonesia national team will play Burundi next,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir.

The African side is currently ranked 141st in the world while Indonesia are 151st.

“We agreed to arrange for friendlies for the Indonesian national team in June and November. PSSI will start negotiations with potential teams. In the future, we will be making sure that everything is in place well ahead of time,” added Erick.

