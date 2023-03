Dynamic Herb Cebu FC inched closer to league leaders Kaya FC-Iloilo after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Azkals Development Team last night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Cebu are now five points behind leaders Kaya with 31 points with a game in hand. ADT meanwhile remained in fourth place with 21 points.

