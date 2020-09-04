The Indonesia Under-19 team will take on the Bulgarian U19 (5 September) as part of the three friendlies planned over the course of the coming week in Croatia.

The team under head coach Shin Tae-yong is currently in Croatia where they have undergone training over the past week in preparation for the AFC U19 Championship 2020 next month in Uzbekistan.

The second friendly has been planned for 8 September 2020 where they will play hosts Croatia U19.

They will then wrap up their series of friendlies against the Saudi Arabia U19 team on 11 September 2020.

