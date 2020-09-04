In just over two weeks’ time (Saturday 19 September), the 60 cars taking part in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans will roar into action. The event will form round 7 of FIA WEC Season 8.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that PSA group CEO Carlos Tavares will be the official starter for the 88th edition of the race which will begin at 14h30 CEST and take place behind closed doors.

A major player in the automotive industry, Mr Tavares is also a keen amateur racing driver. Shortly before the race is due to start, Mr Tavares will be handed the French national flag in spectacular ceremony before lowering it to signal the beginning of 24 hours of intense competition.

Full details on where the race will be televised will be revealed soon.

Like this: Like Loading...