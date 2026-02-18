The Indonesian Women’s Futsal national team will be banking on their ‘success’ at the SEA Games last year to propel their campaign at next week’s ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026.

The second edition of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship will be held from 24 February to 2 March 2026 at Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

Indonesia made a strong impact at the SEA Games 2025 in Thailand, finishing as runners-up in the biennial tournament, behind eventual champions Vietnam.

En route, the Indonesian girls denied Thailand the chance to play for the gold medal when they overcame the host 7-6 on penalties after the teams were tied 4-4 in the semifinals.

It was Indonesia’s first-ever appearance in the final.

In Nakhon Ratchasima this time around, the Indonesian squad will aim to improve on its third-place finish in 2024.

The team has been placed in Group A against host Thailand and Malaysia.

Group B is Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Australia.

