Singapore’s first Asian Tour event this season has attracted a striking and quality in-depth field of players for the inaugural US$1.5 million International Series Singapore – which will be played on the magnificent Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club, from August 11-14.

American Sihwan Kim, who currently leads the Tour’s Order of Merit following two victories, is one of 16 players from the top-20 on the Merit list competing – in what is the 11th stop of the year on Tour and the third International Series event.

Korean Bio Kim and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, both first time winners this season and second and fourth respectively on the Merit list have entered as well as Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana – fifth on the rankings having enjoying a breakthrough season, which has seen him win the Singapore Open in January and produce an inspired performance in The Open at St Andrews this month, finishing joint 11th – which is the best performance by a player from his country in the game’s oldest Major.

In total, six out of 10 winners on Tour this season will play in Singapore, as Chan Shih-chang and Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong will also make the trip to the Lion City.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, the former Singapore Open winner and the Tour’s number one player in 2019, and the brilliant Phachara Khongwatmai, have also entered, as well as: Malaysian Gavin Green, the Merit list champion in 2017; India’s Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma; South African Justin Harding, Australians Scott Hend, a 10-time Tour winner, Wade Ormsby and Brett Rumford; plus Korean star Jeunghun Wang, the three-time DP World Tour champion, who has just completed 18-months national service in Korea.

The tournament, which will see the winner earn a cheque for US$270,000, will also welcome a host of prominent international players, including Americans Chase Koepka, the brother of four-time Major champion Brooks, and Peter Uihlein, and a number of the game’s rising stars who have recently turned professional: former US Amateur champions James Piot and Andy Ogletree from the US, American Turk Pettit, who claimed last year’s NCAA Division 1 individual title, Australian Jediah Morgan – winner of the Australian PGA Championship in January by a record 11 shots –and Jovan Rebula from South Africa, the 2018 Amateur Championship victor, and the nephew of South African great Ernie Els.

Veteran stars and former Singapore Open winners Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa from India and Thailand’s Thaworn Wiratchant, the winner of a record 18-titles on Tour, and Prayad Marksaeng; as well as pre-eminent Japan Golf Tour Organisation players Yuki Inamori, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Hideto Tanihara and Ryo Hisatsune will be bidding for honours while 11 Singaporean professionals, lead by five-time Tour winner Mardan Mamat, and four local amateurs will fly the flag for the host nation.

The Tour last visited Tanah Merah in January this year, when Korean Joohyung Kim beat Rattanon Wannasrichan from Thailand in a sudden-death play-off at The Singapore International, in the penultimate event of the 2020-22 season.

The Tour re-commences play next week after a short summer break at the Mandiri Indonesia Open at Pondok Indah Golf Course, while the week following Singapore players head to International Series Korea, at Lotte Skyhill Jeju Country Club.

The new raft of International Series events was unveiled earlier this year thanks to an exciting new relationship with LIV Golf. Details of the remainder of the International Series events for the season will be announced soon.

Like this: Like Loading...