Frede Rasmussen has been crowned 2022 Formula E: Accelerate champion after sealing a dominant double victory and a maximum points-score at the two-round London finale.

The Dane, representing TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, stormed to two pole positions, two fastest laps and two race wins on the way to a maximum score in an unstoppable evening’s effort.

Jarno Opmeer (Mercedes-EQ) – a two-time F1 Esports champion – gave it absolutely everything he could in the scrap out front, with Erhan Jajovski (DS TECHEETAH) – runner-up in the previous Accelerate campaign – keeping both honest but neither could muster enough to dethrone Rasmussen.

Opmeer wound up in second spot in the standings, some 25 points back from Rasmussen, with VISA Vegas eRace winner and five-times Formula SimRacing World Champion Bono Huis third in the table.