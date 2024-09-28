MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 27: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and the International Team celebrates with Sungjae Im of South Korea after a putt on the eighth green during Friday Foursomes on day two of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 27, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im sparked a stunning International Team fightback with a record-tying 7 & 6 rout over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the first match of Friday’s Foursomes session before Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An put the bow on a 5-0 reversal over the star-studded U.S. Team to leave the Presidents Cup all tied at 5-5 at Royal Montreal, Canada on Friday.Following the American demolition job in Thursday’s Four-ball session where the title holders won all five matches, Mike Weir’s International Team showed up in full force to put life back into the biennial team competition.Kim, a captain’s pick, rolled in a pressure-packed 15-foot par putt on the final green of the last match in front of his team and a raucous home crowds as he and An produced a 1-up victory over World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.In between, Australian veteran Adam Scott made more history by earning his 22nd point in what is an unprecedented 11th International Team appearance as he and Taylor Pendrith trounced Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa 5 & 4 in the second match of the day.Canadian stars Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes also enjoyed a 6 & 5 win over Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau while Jason Day and Christiaan Bezuidenhout edged out Max Homa and Brian Harman 1-up as the International Team brilliantly bounced back from Thursday’s setback as they chase only a second Presidents Cup victory.Matsuyama, a 10-time PGA TOUR winner, and Im dovetailed brilliantly in the alternate-shot format as they closed out Cantlay and Schauffele, who until Friday, was undefeated as a pair in Foursomes at the event. The Asian stars didn’t allow their opponents to win a single hole, missing only two fairways and two greens through 12 holes, and brilliantly made seven straight birdies to close out their match.“Five losses (on Thursday) wasn’t the result we wanted. But we knew we could come back from this,” said Matsuyama, who qualified for his sixth International Team as the top-ranked player. “Sungjae hit a perfect shot on the first hole, so I think that really brought the momentum. So really happy.”Im, who won three points in his debut at Royal Melbourne in 2019, has been a livewire all week for the International Team where he mimicked the famous Gangnam dance during a practice round, and also outside the team room on Thursday evening to lift his teammates’ spirits.“Today from the beginning, our vibe was vibing and we were trying to win the match. With Hideki, our teamwork was amazing. When I would hit the shot, he would finish with the putt, so it was a great job,” said Im, a three-time TOUR winner. Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An fought gallantly against Scheffler and Henley in a match which was never more than a 1-up lead before holding on to a win, thanks to a clutch 15-foot par save at the last hole which sparked wild celebrations reminiscent of the scenes at Quail Hollow two years ago when Tom Kim holed a big putt for an International point.“I saw all four front groups winning points, so I knew I needed to get points and bring it to game on. Yeah, we’re game on,” said a jubilant Kim, who is one of six captain’s picks. “It was a tough second shot, so I told him, just get me inside 15 feet, and I knew I had a chance to win the putt.”An added: “We played great today. Well, Si Woo played great. You saw on the last hole, that’s what he was doing all day. Clutch. We scrambled. It was tough fighting with Scottie and Russell, such good players. We knew it was going to be tough, and it all came down to the last hole, and Si Woo made a great putt to win, and it was a great match.”After a crushing opening day, An said the team’s spirit was still high and credited Weir and his assistants. “We left everything in the cabin. We were on the bus, had the most fun so far. I think today will be fun again, and having dinner back in the hotel, it was amazing, almost like we were having a party, like a Sunday night party. Just kept it loose. Like I said, we know we played good golf. Just very unlucky yesterday. We lost on the 18th hole four of the matches, and it came very close. Like I said, I don’t think it could be better than yesterday, but I know we’ll have fun tonight again,” said An.Weir was proud with how his men fought back after the opening session shutout. “We’re all in this together. We all had a great belief. I was just so proud of the guys, how they fought, as I told you guys that yesterday. The guys fought. That message was loud and clear to the guys,” said the CanadianSaturday Morning Fourball Pairings𝟕:𝟎𝟐 𝐚.𝐦. Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith𝟕:𝟐𝟎 𝐚.𝐦. Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes𝟕:𝟑𝟖 𝐚.𝐦. Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim𝟕:𝟓𝟔 𝐚.𝐦. Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Imlegend.2024 Presidents Cup: Round Two Results and Notes Friday, September 27, 2024The Royal Montreal Golf Club (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Overall Score: United States 5, International 5R1 (Four-ball): United States 5, International 0

R2 (Foursomes): International 5, U.S. 0

