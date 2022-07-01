Jaguar TCS Racing will return to the streets of Marrakesh this weekend for the tenth round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

The only race on the African continent returns to the ABB FIA Formula E calendar after a hiatus in 2021

Mitch Evans is fourth in the drivers’ standings following an impressive victory at the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix

Lights go green on the streets of the Moroccan city at 17:00 BST on 2 July 2022

Following a dominant performance in Jakarta, where Mitch Evans secured an impressive win and Sam Bird scored valuable points for the team, Jaguar TCS Racing arrive in Marrakesh determined to build on the positive momentum and close the gap in the teams’ standings.

The Marrakesh E-Prix provides a unique challenge to all teams. The 2.97-kilometre-long circuit features twelve corners and a combination of street and permanent track surfaces. The North African location will be a decisive test with soaring summer temperatures placing particular emphasis on temperature and energy management in order to deliver a successful race.

Determined to capitalise on the victory in Jakarta, and encouraged by previous success in Marrakesh where Mitch Evans was able to climb a record 18 places in 2020, the team are eager for more points and podium finishes.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to Marrakesh this weekend. This is an excellent city circuit that has provided some thrilling races in the past. Mitch’s win and Sam’s decisive overtakes in Jakarta showed how competitive our Jaguar I-TYPE 5 is and demonstrated that as a team we can perform well in very challenging temperatures. We know this weekend in Marrakesh is going to be a test for the team and race car with another blisteringly hot race. It will provide a lot of technical challenges for the team but also opportunities. We’ve worked hard to prepare and are looking forward to another strong race.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Following the victory in Jakarta, I’m excited to get back in the car and keep racking up the big points. I know how fast the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 is and I’ve worked hard with the team to prepare for the different challenges in Marrakesh. We’ve seen before that Marrakesh can provide an exciting race so I’m looking forward to it.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #9

“I’m excited to be back in Marrakesh this weekend, it’s certainly provided some thrilling races in the past. There is a lot to consider going into the race with high temperatures, long corners and braking zones and we know energy and battery management will be critical for success. We’ve worked hard as a team to prepare and now we’re just looking forward to going racing.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #10

“Marrakesh is a fantastic circuit we know well from previous years. It is an extremely high energy-sensitivity circuit. In terms of the layout, the first sector features two long left-hand corners while the middle sector has big braking zones after long straights. The final sector has two right-hand 90-degree corners. Getting a setup that is optimised across those three very different sectors is tricky. Our engineers relish the challenge of working with the drivers on setup and energy management to deliver the best results possible around the Marrakesh circuit.” – PHIL CHARLES, JAGUAR TCS RACING TECHNICAL MANAGER

The 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix will take place on Saturday 2 July at 17:00 BST for the tenth round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

