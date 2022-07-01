Head Coach Melissa Andreatta has finalised Australia’s U-23 Representative Team to compete at the 2022 AFF Women’s Championships in Manilla, Philippines.

Australia will take 28 players to face the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia in Group A of the tournament commencing on 4 July 2022.

Andreatta expressed her anticipation of facing the best nations in the South-East Asian region and the opportunity ahead for the team.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/andreatta-confirms-youthful-final-28-player-australian-u-23-squad-2022-aff-womens

