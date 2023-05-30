Jaguar TCS Racing head to the streets of the Indonesian capital for rounds ten and eleven of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

In South East Asia’s most populous city, Jaguar TCS Racing are looking to replicate the success achieved last year

The British team currently sit third in the Teams’ Championship

Kiwi driver Mitch Evans has progressed to fourth in the Drivers’ Championship after three podiums in four races

The double-header weekend begins with Qualifying at 10:40 and the race at 15:00 local time on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June

The British team head into the third double-header of Season 9 hoping to continue a string of positive results. Against the backdrop of Jakarta Bay, the 2.37km, 18-turn circuit in the northern region of the capital is set to provide intense wheel-to-wheel action in high temperatures and intense humidity.

Last season’s inaugural Jakarta E-Prix, the first FIA-sanctioned race in Indonesia since 2006, saw Jaguar TCS Racing driver Mitch Evans take victory, finishing on the top-step of the podium after a decisive race in challenging hot and humid conditions.

Jaguar TCS Racing currently sit third in the Teams’ Championship, just 26 points behind the leader and Jaguar’s customer team, Envision Racing. So far this season, Jaguar powertrain race cars have secured a combined total of four first-place finishes, 11 podiums and 338 championship points. Jaguar TCS Racing driver Mitch Evans is fourth in the driver standings, with teammate Sam Bird in seventh.

“While we’ve had some fantastic races recently – both for Jaguar TCS Racing and our customer team, we are not complacent, and our focus is firmly set on having two strong races in Jakarta. It’s a difficult race to manage as it can be physically tough for the drivers, the team and the car with high temperatures and humidity. It’s always good to return to the scene of success but we are realistic that with a new race car, the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, and the new Hankook tyres it is a reset, and we cannot rely on what we did last year. As with all the races so far this season, tyre and energy management will be really important and success will require a perfectly executed race, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.” – JAMES BARCLAY, TEAM PRINCIPAL, JAGUAR TCS RACING “The last run of races has been positive for us, and we’ve been able to close the gap in both the teams’ and drivers’ championships. It’s given the team some healthy momentum as we head into the next double-header. Jakarta is a physically challenging race, but I performed well there last season, so we’re feeling positive and we’ll push to bring home some strong points and podiums this weekend.” – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #9 “Monaco was a tricky race for me and didn’t deliver the results we were hoping for, but I’m putting it firmly behind me and focusing on the double-header in Jakarta. There are twice the points available in one weekend, so it’s all to play for. We’ve been working hard as a team and it’s clear we have the performance – I’ll give it everything I’ve got.” – SAM BIRD,

JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER #10 “The Jakarta E-Prix is one of the trickiest races to manage on the calendar, with sweltering temperatures and high humidity. Not only do we need to keep the battery, powertrain and tyres in the happy temperature window, we’ve got to keep the team in comfortable operating levels as well; and with a double header this time around, that will be a challenge. It’s a really fast, technical track and with unpredictable weather thrown into the mix as well – we will need to keep on our toes! – PHIL CHARLES, JAGUAR TCS RACING TECHNICAL MANAGER The lights go green for rounds ten and eleven in Jakarta, Indonesia on 3 and 4 June at 15:00 local time.

