Rory McIlroy will return to the Genesis Scottish Open from July 13-16 2023, with tickets on sale now at etg.golf/GSOTickets The global star will tee it up at the Renaissance Club for his eighth appearance in Scotland’s national open after winning his first events of the 2023 season on both sides of the Atlantic, including a maiden Rolex Series title in Dubai. The four-time Major winner brings further excitement to a stellar field that includes World Number One Scottie Scheffler, fellow Major champions Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas, defending champion Xander Schauffele, European Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, PGA TOUR winners Sam Burns, Max Homa, Im Sungjae and Séamus Power and Scotland’s number one, Robert MacIntyre. McIlroy has recorded a further three top tens this season in addition to his victories at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and CJ CUP in South Carolina and will play the Genesis Scottish Open in the week before The Open at Royal Liverpool, where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014. McIlroy said: “I’m pleased to be able to add the Genesis Scottish Open to my schedule again this season. The Scottish fans have always been very supportive of me and it would be great to win a title in the home of golf.” The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2022-2023 schedule, with Jon Rahm triumphing at the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in February. The Genesis Scottish Open benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025. A range of Genesis Scottish Open ticket options are available to purchase here Premium hospitality packages for all four tournament days sold out in advance in 2022 so fans are encouraged to buy early. The new Ticket+ package is already sold out for Sunday, with Green on 18 sold out for Friday and with limited availability over the weekend. Find out more and purchase Ticket+ and Green on 18 here