Jaguar TCS Racing head to the United States for round twelve of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Portland, Oregon welcomes the final debut circuit of the 2023 Season and the team have their sights set on delivering a strong points haul at the Portland International Raceway

Jaguar TCS Racing currently sit third in the teams’ standings in what has been a highly competitive season to date

Mitch Evans and Sam Bird will take on the competition at 17:00 local time on Saturday 24 June

The British team are ready to take on the final debut track of the 2023 season at the Portland International Raceway. The American circuit covers 3.19km and 12 turns which promises wheel-to-wheel action and exhilarating overtakes.

A setting fit for a dramatic race, with stunning views of Mount Hood and Portland’s abundance of green spaces, this unique city adds to an incredible list of destinations in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

In the last round of the World Championship, Jaguar TCS Racing came away with crucial podium points for Mitch Evans, who now sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, with teammate Sam Bird currently in eighth place.

Combined, Jaguar TCS Racing sit third in the team standings’, just 43 points behind Porsche, who currently hold the top spot. With the strong competition witnessed in Formula E so far this season, it is all to play for in the final rounds.

“Everyone at Jaguar TCS Racing is looking forward to being back in the United States and racing on US soil in what will be our final new circuit of the season. Racing in Portland will bring the thrill of Formula E to a new audience, and we embrace the challenges and opportunities that come with this high-speed and technical track. Coming into the final rounds of the 2023 Season, we understand what we need to deliver to stay in the championship fight. Naturally teams will start to feel some pressure and intensity rise at this stage, instead we are focussed on our approach and strategy and the objective which is to execute the best performance that we can.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

“I was pleased to come away from Jakarta with a podium and some points, and hope to keep building momentum in Portland as we reach the final three locations. I’m looking forward to the new track, it’s well known in American motorsport categories so it will be great to bring Formula E to this circuit for the first time. I can’t wait to get out there and keep my sights on the top spot! – MITCH EVANS, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #9

“I’m ready to bounce back after Jakarta, it was a frustrating weekend for me, so I am determined to make up the points for myself and the team. I really enjoy racing in the States and I’ve had some strong performances this season, so I’m hoping to replicate those again in Portland.” – SAM BIRD, JAGUAR TCS RACING DRIVER, #10

Portland is a new circuit to Formula E, with around 3.19km in length and 12 very fast corners. It also features the longest straight we have seen this season, so fans can expect high speeds from us, especially in qualifying. Following that straight is the combined Turn 10 and Turn 11 complex, so making sure our drivers are ready to brake from very high speed will be key. The section of track from Turns 4 to 7 is also a big challenge and will be a very technical part of the track for both the drivers and the engineering team. Energy-saving remains crucial in Portland, so expect to see lots of slipstreaming and overtakes for what will be a really tactical race.” – PHIL CHARLES, JAGUAR TCS RACING TECHNICAL MANAGER

The twelfth round of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will take place on the streets of Portland, USA at 17:00 local time on Saturday 24 June.

Like this: Like Loading...