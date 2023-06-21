Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann will be aiming to maintain their major momentum when they line-up in the Asian Tour’s inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship.

Spaniard Garcia and Chile’s Niemann both made the cut in last week’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club and are looking to continue their good form in the second half of 2023.

Garcia’s fellow former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa and Chile’s Mito Pereira have also confirmed their places in the starting line-up at Fairmont St Andrews from August 24-27.

The US$1.5 million St Andrews Bay Championship will be the 12th leg of the 2023 Asian Tour season and the sixth stop on The International Series.

“As our first tournament in the country that gave golf to the world, the St Andrews Bay Championship promises to be a momentous week for us,” said Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner & CEO.

“It’s fitting, therefore, that we should have Major champions such as Sergio and Charl and players of the calibre of Joaquin and Mito to grace this auspicious occasion.”

Garcia, who tied for 27th in Los Angeles last week, has appeared regularly in Asian Tour events over the past two decades and has the distinction of having won titles in no fewer than six different countries – China, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Part of the Asian Tour’s 2023 ‘UK Summer Swing’, the St Andrews showpiece will be preceded by the International Series England, at Close House in Newcastle.

The Asian Tour’s elite-level International Series comprises 10 events, featuring elevated prize funds and welcoming top golfers from every continent and Tour.

On his International Series debut in February, Garcia tied for fifth in Oman, alongside Niemann.

Following the first four International Series events of 2023, American Andy Ogletree leads the way in the overall standings with Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent and Australian Wade Ormsby in pursuit.

Callum Nicoll, Director of Golf & Estates at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “We’re thrilled that established stars such as Sergio, Charl, Mito and Joaquin will be competing in this historic and world-class event at Fairmont St Andrews.”

Stretching to 7,320 yards, the Torrance Course at Fairmont, set among 520 acres of stunning Scottish coastline with views of St Andrews Bay, is sure to provide a tough test.

Sculpted by European Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance, the layout has previously hosted the DP World Tour and European Seniors Tour as well as being a venue for Open Qualifying.

