Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will take on Kedah in the season-opening Charity Shield on 26 February next year.

Malaysia Football League (MFL) have chosen Kedah to play in the Charity Shield as the Super League runners-up, considering that the 2020 editions of the FA Cup and the Malaysia Cup were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In preparation for the 2021 season, MFL have set the first registration period – from 21 November 2020 to 14 February 2021,” said MFL Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan in a statement.

“The second registration window will be from 12 July 2021 to 8 August 2021.”

The Super League and the Premier League will start on 27 and 28 February 2021 and end on 20 and 21 August 2021 respectively.

The FA Cup will start on 2 March 2021 with the final set for 11 September 2021, while the Malaysia Cup will start on 17 September and the final on 17 November 2021.

