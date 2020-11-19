Tampines Rovers beat Young Lions 3-1 this week to keep up the pace at the top of the AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) 2020 alongside leaders Albirex Niigata.

After picking up just two points from their last two matches, Tampines made sure of the win against basement side Young Lions with a hattrick from Jordan Webb (49th, 70th and 84th minute penalty).

Young Lions were the first to get onto the scoresheet after just 20 minutes through Khairin Nadim.

After nine matches, Tampines are on the same 20 points as leaders Albirex.

In the meantime, Albirex were made to toil for the three points when a determined side Balestier Khalsa side kept them at bay for the first hour.

But the White Swans were not about to be denied as long-serving Hiroyoshi Kamata finished off Ryosuke Nagasawa’s delightful through ball in the 64th minute for the lead.

Tomoyuki Doi then nodded in a Yasuhiro Hanada’s inswinging cross in the 79th minute to seal a third straight win for Albirex and their place at the top of the table.

