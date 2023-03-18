Top seed Chia Jeng Hon and Eogene Ewe Eon (seeded 3/4), representing the BA of Malaysia (BAM), showed nerves of steel and fought gallantly to continue their journey in the Petronas National Under-21 Badminton Championships in Ipoh today.

Jeng Hon defeated Samuel Lee 21-12, 9-21, 21-13 in the quarterfinals while Eogene ended national teammate Muhammad Faiz’s steady run with a 21-15, 21-13 victory.

The 2022 runner-up Jeng Hon will meet Selangor’s Mohd Haris Suffian Rushdan in the semi-finals while Sarawak’s Goh Shun Huat faces Eogene.

The third-seeded Haris came back from an opening set 18-21 defeat against Pahang’s Tan Zhen Tseng to win the next two sets 21-12, 21-13 for a place in the last four.

Second seed Hooi Shao Herng’s challenge, however, fizzled when he lost to Shun Huat 11-21, 26-24, 21-16 in a duel that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

The women’s singles semi-finals are an all-BAM affair. Top seed Siti Nurshuhaini Azman defeated Selangor’s Loh Zhi Wei 17-21, 21-17, 21-10 in the quarterfinals. Siti will meet teammate Carmen Ting Wei Wen (5/8) in the last four challenges.

Carmen came through her quarterfinal encounter against Low Zi Yu 21-13, 21-12.

The second semi-finals will be between third seed Siti Zulaikha Mohd Azmi and second seed Ong Xin Yee. Siti Zulaikha registered a 21-17, 21-13 win over Johor’s Myisha Mohd Khairul while Xin Yee won 21-12, 21-18 against Eng Le Qi.

The top seed pair of Kang Kai Hing-Aaron Tai Wei Qin survived anxious moments in the men’s doubles first set encounter against Muazzam Danish Hanafi-Muhammad Zulhairi (5-8) of Selangor before pulling off a 24-22 victory.

The pair won the second set 21-17 and are down to play Lye Jun Yew-Muhd Zul Aqil from Perak in the semi-finals.

The women’s doubles top seed combination of Lee Xin Jie-Vannee Gobi (BAM), however, saw their hopes go up in smoke following a 21-15, 11-21, 21-15 defeat against Goh Shuen Tong-Amanda Yap Hwa Leng (fifth seeds) from Sabah and Kuala Lumpur.

Shuen Tong and Amanda will meet BAM’s Clarissa San Yee Wen-Siti Zulaikha Azmi in the semi-finals while the second semis are an all-BAM affair between Maisarah Ramdan-Chan Wen Tse (5-8) and No 2 seeds Carmen Ting Wei Wen-Ong Xin Yee.

