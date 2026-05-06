Guilherme Bissoli scored two magnificent goals to steer defending champions Buriram United FC to a gutsy 3-1 away win over Johor Darul Ta’zim FC in the first leg semi-final of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Wednesday.

Buriram United, the Thai League 1 champions, weathered an early onslaught from the serial Malaysian league winners at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium before putting one foot in the final of the premier regional club competition ahead of next Wednesday’s second leg.

Bissoli found back of the net in the 34th minute and 94th minute, with Goran Čaušić hitting the other goal for Buriram United in the first-half injury time. Ager Aketxe struck for JDT in the 92nd minute, ensuring the Malaysian club will travel to Buriram with a two-goal deficit.

JDT began the match without star forward Bérgson, who was not on the bench. The home side, however, seized the early initiative, thanks to enterprising Spanish winger Óscar Arribas on the right.

Birthday boy Jairo, who turned 34 on Wednesday, led the JDT frontline but was often frustrated by a stout Buriram United defence marshalled by captain Kenny Dougall and Theerathon Bunmathan.

Within the opening 15 minutes, JDT saw attempts by Marcos Guilherme, Ager Aketxe and Arribas blocked by the visitors’ defence.

Arribas found space in the 25th minute, unleashing a shot just wide of Neil Etheridge’s goal and the frustration continued when Nacho Méndez hit the side netting soon after.

Against the run of play, Buriram United silenced the boisterous home crowd in the 34th minute.

A cross from the left by Sasalak Haiprakhon was met brilliantly by Bissoli, whose left-footed low drive gave Ahmad Shyihan Hazmi no chance in the JDT goal as the Brazilian netted his fifth goal of the campaign.

Two minutes into first-half injury time, Čaušić doubled the visitors’ lead, scoring with a powerful header from a cross on the left by Theeraton.

JDT pushed forward earnestly after the break but were lucky to not fall further behind when Suphachai found the back of the net, only to be ruled offside in the 55th minute.

Aketze produced a lifeline for JDT in stoppage time, pulling a goal back when his shot from the right curled beyond the reach of Etheridge but Bissoli restored the two-goal cushion almost immediately for Mark Jackson’s team with a glorious volley.

Shopee Star of the Match – Guilherme Bissoli (#7), Buriram United FC

– aseanutdfc.com

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