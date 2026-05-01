It is a keen two-horse race between Persib Bandung and Borneo FC at the top of the Indonesian Super League 2025/26 with just four matches to play for.At the end of the 30th matchday, Persib Bandung and Borneo FC are locked on the same 69 points from the same number of matches.Seven points behind is Persija Jakarta.At the last matchday, Persib Bandung were 4-2 away winners over FC Bhayangkara at the Sumpah Pemuda Stadium.The host had taken the lead through Bernard Doumbia in the sixth minute and Moussa Sidibe (26th minute). But Persib Bandung made sure of the full points with goals from Federico Barba (45th+2), Berguinho (49th), Beckham Putra (60th) and Adam Alis (89th).In the meantime, Borneo FC squeezed a close 1-0 victory over Persik Kediri on the road at the Brawijaya Stadium.Koldo Obieta scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...