It took Johor less than an hour to be crowned champions of the Girls’ Under-16 100PLUS National Interstate Under-12 & 16 Team Championships 2025 when they beat Perak 2-0 in the final here today at the Stadium Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur.

The Southerners, who were denied the title last year by Penang, were not about to make the same mistake this time around as they stamped their authority early through Low Zi Yu in the first Girls’ Singles.

With a pedigree in having won multiple titles in the Junior Elite Tour Finals and twice silver medallists at the World Junior Championships, Zi Yu took just half an hour to overcome Perak’s Balqis Safia Zahra Mohd Zain.

The 15-year-old wrapped things up 21-14, 21-17 to give Johor the first point.

In the Girls’ Doubles, Navina Nagarajan and Hasyni Devi Sahathevan then made sure of the win for Johor with another straight set victory for the second point in a largely one-sided finale against Perak’s Baavanya Arumugam-Yong Hui Teng.

Navina-Hasyni underlined their confidence with a 21-7, 21-11 win over Baavanya-Hui Teng for the well-earned victory.

In the meantime, Selangor came close to taking both titles in the Under-12 but was denied by Kedah in the Girls’ division.

The Northerners, who fell short in the final of the Boys’ U16, took the Girls’ U12 title with a 2-0 win over the Klang Valley side.

But Selangor managed to take the Boys’ U12 championship when they walked off 2-0 winners over Pahang.

ENDS

Like this: Like Loading...