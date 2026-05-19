Day 2 of The Gralloch 2026 started in the Galloway Forest Park in front of thousands of spectators. Lukas Pöstlberger (AUT) and Geerike Schreurs (NED) won the Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series race today, racing across the gravel tracks and forest roads. Schreurs became the first rider to win the event twice, while Pöstlberger took a maiden Gralloch title to cap a strong run of recent form.

Cool conditions and fast surfaces set the tone for aggressive racing across both fields. A deep international entry list, drawing riders from across Europe, the UK and North America, met one of the hardest courses on the Gravelking UCI Gravel World Series calendar, with thousands more racing across age group categories on the same route.

Men’s Race

The men’s race at The Gralloch 2026 exploded early when Lukas Pöstlberger (AUT), Jenson Young (GBR) and Michael Woods (CAN) broke clear on Fuffock Hill and quickly built a significant advantage. After a tough and aggressive battle across the demanding gravel sectors, Young suffered multiple punctures late in the race, allowing Pöstlberger to ride away solo for his maiden Gralloch victory. Young managed to hold onto second place, while Niels Vandeputte (BEL) secured third after a close fight for the podium.

Women’s Race

The women’s race featured an intense battle between several top contenders before Geerike Schreurs (NED) and Karolina Migon (POL) emerged as the strongest riders midway through the course. Approaching the finish in Gatehouse of Fleet, Schreurs launched a decisive attack on the final incline and claimed her second Gralloch title, becoming the first repeat winner in the event’s history. Wendy Oosterwoud (NED) completed the podium in third after a close battle with Danielle Shrosbree.

Results Men Results Women 1| Lukas Pöstlberger (AUT) – 03:03:32 1| Geerike Schreurs (NED) – 03:33:39 2| Jenson Young (GBR) – +1:18min 2| Karolina Migon (POL) – +0:02min 3| Niels Vandeputte (NED) – +2:32min 3| Wendy Oosterwoud (NED) – +1:20min

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