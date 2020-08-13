Soong Joo Ven delivered a stellar performance in the afternoon session of the BAM Invitational Championships when he sprang a surprise on national No. 1 Lee Zii Jia.

Joo Ven fought hard before he was able to take the first set 21-19 as Zii Jia then stormed back to take the second set 21-11.

In a battle that lasted for more than an hour, the third set would prove to be the clincher as both players did not give up an inch before Joo Ven was able to take the 29-27 victory.

“We haven’t played for almost half a year and the battle today is good. But I thought that I was lucky with the last few points. Maintaining focus was key,” said Joo Ven.

Added singles coach Hendrawan: “he (Zii Jia) looks tired. It was a very difficult and competitive game and he will need time to recover.

“As I had said before, this match is difficult for Zii Jia because both players are used to playing against each other.”

In the meantime Hendrawan confirmed that Liew Daren will not be able to continue with the competition.

“Daren’s condition after the match this morning was not good as he almost fainted. He told me that he would not be able to continue,” Hendrawan added.

Meanwhile, Cheam June Wei remained consistent where his 21-18, 21-21-14 victory over Leong Jun Hao made sure of his current position at the top of the standings.

In Group A of the men’s doubles’s, Ooi Jhy Dar-Yap Roy King had to pull out all the stops before they were able to beat Choong Hon Jian-Loo Bing Kun 15-21, 21-15, 21-10.

In the mixed doubles, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See stormed back into contention for a place in the top two with a 20-22, 21-18, 21-17 win over Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, the Minister of Youth and Sports, made a visit to the Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM) Bukit Kiara this evening to witness the first sporting event to be held after the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He was greeted by BAM’s Secretary General Datuk Kenny Goh, who then accompanied Datuk Seri Reezal to witness the men’s singles match between Lee Zii Jia and Soong Joo Ven.

“In terms of adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) it has been carried accordingly where there is a definite focus on health and sanitation.

“I am satisfied and if this continues, with the new norms that have been in place and even though we are still having issues with COVID 19, we hope that there will be no transmission from the sports cluster group,” said Datuk Seri Reezal.

He also praised BAM in organising this tournament as it is giving good exposure for the young players.

“The good thing is that here players can play together, including the young and upcoming players,” he added,

“This is a very good approach. When young players train and play with the senior players, they will get better motivated as compared to when all these youngsters were training on their own in Bukit Jalil previously.”

RESULTS – AFTERNOON SESSION

MEN’S SINGLES

Lee Zii Jia – Soong Joo Ven (21-19, 11-21, 29-27)

Cheam June Wei – Leong Jun Hao (21-18, 15-21, 21-14)

Liew Daren – Aidil Soleh Ali Sadikin (walk over)

MEN’S DOUBLES – GROUP A

Ooi Jhy Dar / Yap Roy King – Choong Hon Jian / Loo Bing Kun (15-21, 21-15, 21-10)

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Hoo Pang Ron / Cheah Yee See – Chen Tang Jie / Peck Yen Wei (20-22, 21-18, 21-17)

