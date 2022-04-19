CommBank Junior Matildas Head coach Rae Dower continues to widen the net with April’s Commonwealth Bank Junior Matildas training camp set to welcome 30 promising footballers to South Australia.

The second Training Camp of 2022, with players from across the nation, including WA based players for the first time in two years, have been called in as the national team selectors continue to cast their eye across the next generation of Australian footballers.

Running from 20 – 26 April, the training camp sees the selection of 2005 and 2006 born players with a mix of new and returning players into the U17 environment.

