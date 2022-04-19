The Malaysian women’s Futsal national team will head to Ho Chi Minh City for several friendlies ahead of their campaign for the SEA Games next month in Vietnam.

This follows the announcement of the 20 players that have been called up by head coach Jamhuri Zainuddin for centralised training that will start on 23 April 2022.

At the end of the camp, the shortlisted 16 players will then head to Ho Chi Minh City on 3 May 2022 for test matches before leaving for Hanoi on 8 May 2022.

Their first game at the SEA Games this year will be against host Vietnam on 10 May, Myanmar (13 May), Indonesia (15 May) and Thailand (17 May).

All matches will be played at the Ha Nam Indoor Stadium.

