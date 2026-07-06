Following the 15th FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) Congress last week, a new era follows with the announcement of the Executive Committee for the 2026–2030 session.

Led by newly elected President Siti Zuraina Abdullah, the new Executive Committee is fully committed to driving the strategic growth, development, and progress of football across all levels in Brunei Darussalam.

The Congress, conducted under the observation of FIFA, AFC, and AFF, the milestone transition will align the administrative goals to international standards while establishing a transparent foundation for upcoming national football initiatives.

FABD look forward to fostering a sustainable, collaborative, and successful future for the nation’s football community.

FABD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE for Session 2026/30

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