Anthony Hudson, the head coach of the Thailand national team, said that he is ‘pleased with the squad’ that he has, shortly after announcing the 25-man team ahead of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026.

“The final result in announcing the roster involved slight changes, resulting in a mix of youth players and senior players, who form the core of this team,” said Hudson.

““I would like to thank the clubs for their cooperation in allowing the players to join the Thai national team in this camp, even though it’s a difficult time for each club during their pre-season.

“After a challenging period of selection, I am pleased with the squad I have and excited to work with them in this camp. This tournament is a crucial opportunity for all the athletes, both youth and newcomers, to showcase their skills.”

THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Kamphol Pathomarkakul, Ratchaburi FC.

Korakod Pipatnadda, Muangthong United Football Club.

Chatchai Budprom, Buriram United Football Club.

DEFENDERS

Chaiyapol Adthana, Port FC.

Nattapong Sairiya, Chonburi FC.

Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Buriram United Football Club.

Pansa Hemviboon, Buriram United Football Club.

Pichitchai Siankrathok, Ayutthaya United Football Club.

Manuel Tom Bihr, Port FC.

Waris Chuthong, BG Pathum United Football Club.

Wanchai Jarunongkarn, True Bangkok United Football Club.

Adisorn Promrak, Ratchaburi FC.

Usama Thiangkham, PT Prachuap FC.

MIDFIELDERS

Kakhana Khamyo, Muangthong United Football Club.

Chawalwit Saeleow, Pram Bangkok Football Club.

Tossawat Limwanaset, Ratchaburi FC.

Pokklao Anan, True Bangkok United Football Club.

Picha Uthra, True Bangkok United Football Club.

Worachit Kanitsribampen, Port FC.

Sarach Yooyen, BG Pathum United Football Club.

Seksan Ratree, Port FC (Thai national football team)

STRIKERS

Che Hanafi Mama, PT Prachuap FC.

Teerasak Puephimai, Port FC.

Patrick Gustafsson, BG Pathum United Football Club.

Yosakorn Burapha, Chonburi FC.

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #FAT

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