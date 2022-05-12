It will be down to the wire as to who will win Group B of the SEA Games women’s football event where after two matches played, both Thailand and Myanmar are perched at the top of the standings.

After picking up the full points and with the same scoreline in their first matchday a few days earlier, both Thailand and Myanmar battled to a 1-1 draw at the Cam Pha Stadium yesterday.

Irravadee Makris had fired Thailand in front after 13 minutes before Win Theingi Tun then gave Myanmar the all-important equaliser in the 79th minute.

After two matches in the group, Thailand and Myanmar are on the same four points as they stayed first and second respectively.

The final matches in the group on 15 May 2022 will see Thailand taking on Lao while Myanmar will play Singapore to decide which team will Group B.

In the meantime, Singapore picked up their first full points of the competition with a close 1-0 win over Lao – with the only goal of the game coming off Nur Izzati Rosni deep in injury time.

SEA GAMES 2021

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL – GROUP B

RESULTS

Laos 0-1 Singapore

Thailand 1-1 Myanmar

