Defending champions Thailand made a superb start to their campaign at the 31 SEA Games when they smashed Malaysia 6-2 at the Ha Nam Gymnasium.

Peerapat Kaewwilai smashed in a hattrick (5th, 15th and 37th) as Ronnachai Jungwongsuk (1st and 18th minute) grabbed a brace and another from Muhammad Osamanmusa (8th) for the final scoreline.

Malaysia’s two goals were scored by Muhammad Ekmal Sharin and Mohd Khairul Effendy Mohd Bahrin – all in the same 35th minute of play.

In the meantime, Indonesia held host Vietnam to a 1-1 draw in the second match of the day.

Nguyen Minh Tri had given Vietnam the lead after just two minutes before a left-footed strike from Syauqi Saud in the 33rd minute gave Indonesia the well-deserved draw.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #VFF

#SEAG2021

