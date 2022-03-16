In its first meeting of the year, the World Athletics Council made a number of significant decisions relating to upcoming World Athletics Series events.

These included:

· Dates for two major events in 2024 were confirmed. The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow will take place from 1-3 March, while the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima will be held on 20-25 August.

· The mile has been added to the competition programme for the World Athletics Road Running Championships. The two-day event, which will make its debut in Riga in 2023, will now feature three championship disciplines: the mile, 5km and half marathon.

· There will be a set order – man, woman, man, woman – for the mixed 4x400m relay at future championships.

· Future hosts of the World Athletics U20 Championships will now have the option to include a mass participation event into its programme, should they so wish.

In addition, the request for bids to host the 2024 World Athletics Relays is now open. This event will be the main qualifying competition for relay teams hoping to attend the Paris Olympic Games.

World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...