The Singapore Men’s National Team will clash with Causeway rivals Malaysia this March as part of the FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022, a three-team international friendly tournament to be hosted here.

The Lions will take on Harimau Malaya on 26 March before facing the Philippines three days later, in their first international outings since the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020 last December.

Prior to that, Malaysia will play the Philippines on 23 March in the first match of the Series.

All three international ‘A’ matches will be played at the National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub, and kick off at 8pm.

Ticket sales for the Tri-Nations Series will go on sale on Friday, 18 March 2022, at 10am on fas.org.sg/tickets.

Tickets will be priced at S$20.00 for adults and S$10.00 for concession, applicable for students aged 16 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above with a valid concession card.

Concession cards and recent photo identification will be requested upon entry for verification purposes.

Fans can enjoy a 10% discount when purchasing the Singapore Bundle applicable when buying both Singapore matches, with tickets sold at S$36.00 for adults and S$18.00 for concession, excluding booking fees.

Fans may also purchase tickets on-site at the Sports Hub Ticketing Booth located outside Kallang Wave Mall on matchdays from 10am to 9.30pm, subject to availability.

However, fans are strongly encouraged to make their purchase online. Match-goers should take note of the differing capacity

limits for each match: 5,000 for Malaysia vs the Philippines (23 March) and up to 15,000 for the two matches involving Singapore (26 and 29 March).

Fans will need to show proof of full vaccination* and complete the mandatory bag checks. Fans traveling from abroad are reminded to prepare the TraceTogether app for entry. Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination.

Children aged 12 and below, who are exempted from vaccination, must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 years old and above while all children aged three and above will need a ticket for entry.

In line with the recent easing of COVID-19 safe management measures, fans will be able to sit without the need for social distancing but are required to be masked up at all times.

Food and drinks, including water, are not permitted in the stadiums. Re-entry into the stadium will also not be allowed.

Musical instruments, banners, and flags are subjected to approval at the point of entry and must not contravene security and/or regulatory measures.

This will be the first meeting between Singapore and Malaysia in just over three years since March 2019, when Faris

Ramli’s goal gave the Lions a 1-0 win in the AIRMARINE Cup at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur.

Singapore last hosted Malaysia in October 2016, where a 0-0 friendly draw was played out at the National Stadium.



*A person is fully vaccinated after they have received the appropriate regimen of World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines (e.g. Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca-SKBio, Serum Institute of India, Janssen, Sinopharm, Sinovac-CoronaVac) including their respective duration post-vaccination and a booster shot for Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents for the vaccine to be fully effective.

**Applicable to students aged 16 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above with a valid senior citizen concession card. Concession cards and recent photo identification will be requested upon entry for verification purposes.

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...