The kickoff date for the 2021 Philippine Football League (PFL) has been tentatively postponed to 25 September 2021.

The initial kickoff date was supposed to be next week on 21 August 2021.

The decision for the postponement was made by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) considering the continued spread of COVID-19 and the re-imposition of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The PFL prioritise the health and safety of players, coaching staff, match officials, sponsors, and other stakeholders involved in the organization of the matches.

