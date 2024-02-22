Klang Hockey Fest kicked off over the weekend in the Royal City of Klang over the weekend with 16 teams participating to fight for the total prize money of RM 4,500. Teams as far as Singapore and all over Malaysia came to Stadium Hockey Pandamaran to battle it out.

YB Ganabatirau Veraman the Member of Parliament for Klang was on the field at 8.00am in the morning to welcome the teams and official to launch the Late Anthony Ravindra Arulratnam Challenge trophy.

The day long tournament saw tournament favourites Uniten Thunder featuring national junior trainee Eswaran A/L George and Yashvindraa A/L Singaravadivel topping their group convincingly only to crash out to Sentul HHH in the quarterfinals.

Finalist Dfini HT run to the finals was almost halted by Region Sport in the quarterfinal stage as they were taken to a shootout to progress to the next stage.

Fellow finalist and defending champions Stallion RHT B won their group matches convincingly but faced a tense quarterfinal showdown with Sid’s Connection that went on to the shootout edging them 3-2.

In the finals Dfini HT stretched the defending champions all the way until a sudden death shootout and Stallions RHT B secured the Champions Title and winners of launch the Late Anthony Ravindra Arulratnam Challenge trophy with the slimmest of margins winning 2-1 on shootut.

The finals was also witnessed by Selangor Hockey President & Malaysia Hockey Confederation Vice President Mr Ganesh Shanmugam, ADUN Pandamaran Y.B. Tuan Leong Tuck Chee, Sports Tech Pro’s founder Dato’ Thanuraj Iyavu, Tn Mohd Zahari Affendi, Timbalan Yang Dipertua, Majlis Bandaraya Diraja Klang (MBDK), Encik Azhar bin Samsudin, Pengarah Jabatan Kemasyarakatan MBDK and Mr. Kumanan A/L Perumal MBDK council member. The dignitaries joined in giving away the prize to the winners.

Synergy wished to thanks Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn Bhd (GSI) our Diamond Partner SportsTechPro, Mercian Hockey and Nestlé Malaysia for their continued support

KLANG HOCKEY FEST Roll of Honor the Late Anthony Ravindra Arulratnam Challenge trophy CHAMPIONS

RM 2000.00 STALLION RHT b RUNNERS-UP

RM 1500.00 DFINI HT 3RS PLACE

RM 1000.00 SENTUL HHH

Like this: Like Loading...