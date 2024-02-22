It will be a long road to recovery for Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, who sustained a serious leg injury during a 2023/24 Thai League 1.

In the match that was played at the Boonyachida Stadium, the 25-year-old got caught in an awkward collision with an opposing player from Police Tero FC that saw him being stretchered out.

“I know you must be in pain,” said Ratchaburi FC President Tanawat Nitikanchana.

“But you need to know that we will always be with you until you return to wear the dragon jersey and score goals.”

