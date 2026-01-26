KORAT bids farewell to the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 in a glittering ceremony officially closed by Sports Minister Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn at the 80th Birthday Anniversary Stadium here.

Thailand were officially crowned overall champions of the Korat Games as the curtain came down on the regional multi-sport event in a vibrant closing ceremony filled with music, colour and celebration at the stadium tonight.

The hosts topped the final medal table with 175 gold, 155 silver and 158 bronze medals, reclaiming the overall title for the first time since 2015 and securing their seventh ASEAN Para Games crown. Thailand’s triumph ended Indonesia’s three-edition reign as champions and halted their bid for a fourth consecutive overall title.

Indonesia finished second with 135 gold, 144 silver and 114 bronze medals, while Malaysia placed third with 64 gold medals, an improved showing that underlined their growing stature ahead of hosting the next Games.

As fireworks lit up the Korat skyline, athletes and officials reflected on a Games that delivered high-quality competition and rising regional depth.

In total, 1,473 medals were awarded across 19 sports, with para athletics and swimming

once again forming the backbone of medal success for leading nations.

The closing ceremony marked not only the end of competition but also the symbolic handover to Malaysia, which will host the 14th ASEAN Para Games in October 2027, with 18 sports expected to be contested.

As the ASEAN Para Games flag was lowered in Nakhon Ratchasima and raised for the next host nation, the focus shifted from celebration to preparation — and the next chapter in the region’s para sports journey.

It was also the first time since 2015 that Thailand is back as the overall champion. Indonesia had won in the previous three editions in 2017, 2022, 2023.

Thailand Minister of Tourism and Sports Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn proclaimed the Games, followed by the customary handing over of Games flag to the next host.

Malaysian Minister of Sports Malaysia Dr Mohammad Taufiq Johari received the flag from the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) President Maj Gen Osoth Bhavilai, signalling the formal acceptance as host of the 14th ASEAN Para Games.

Minister Attakorn, in his speech, thanked all 11 contingents for their participation in the Korat Games, proof of the strong bond and solidarity amongst ASEAN member nations.

Maj Gen Osoth meanwhile, praised Thailand and Nakhon Ratchasima for its overall performance which saw the contingent winning the overall title for the seventh time in the history of the Games. “Congratulations Thailand! For the past week, we have witnessed an exciting show of courage and great determination. To athletes, you are all winners!” he said.

Kuala Lumpur now gears up to host the next edition of the Games, where the Games are scheduled in October 2027.

Good Bye Korat, Hello Kuala Lumpur!

Full results: https://wrs.gmsmate.com/apg2025/

Live coverage: APSF Official YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@APSFTVChannel/streams

