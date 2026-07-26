Singapore coach Gavin Lee admitted to being wary of the threat posed by Timor-Leste when the teams face off in Group A of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 at Jalan Besar Stadium on Monday despite the heavy defeat inflicted upon Zé Pedro’s side by Vietnam.

Timor-Leste suffered a 7-0 loss in their opener against the defending champions in Chonburi while Singapore needed a late goal from Ilhan Fandi to win their first game against Cambodia in Phnom Penh.

“It does not matter how we win,” said Lee. “The most important thing is that we secured the victory.

“When you watch the match between Vietnam and Timor-Leste, the scoreline perhaps flattered Vietnam. Timor-Leste had periods of possession and caused Vietnam several problems. They are a well-organised team, but Vietnam’s quality ultimately came through.

“The goals Timor-Leste conceded came in quick succession, so perhaps they did not manage those important moments well enough. However, we cannot allow the scoreline alone to shape our view of the opposition.

“We have to be very careful not to let that result define what we think of Timor-Leste ahead of tomorrow’s match.”

Singapore picked up the three points in their opener despite a less than convincing display and Lee is hoping for a more positive performance by his team against Timor-Leste, who have lost all three of their previous meetings with the Lions in the competition.

“The difficult thing about football is that it is not only about what we do. The opposition’s reaction also plays a part,” he said.

“If the opposition react poorly but we do not take advantage, nothing will happen. If they react well, we may still be unable to capitalise even if we do the right things.

“Only when the opposition react poorly and we respond well might we achieve the outcome we want. It is therefore too simplistic to focus only on what we want to do without considering the opposition.”

Timor-Leste are appearing in the group stage for the fifth time in the competition’s 30-year history having progressed through the play-offs and the loss to the Vietnamese was the country’s 17th consecutive defeat in this phase of the tournament.

Despite that record, Pedro will be taking a positive attitude into the clash with the four-times winners.

“Obviously, it was a heavy defeat for us,” Pedro said of the loss on Friday. “However, the main thing is not to continue thinking or talking about that match.

“The best response is to look forward and prepare as well as possible for the next game against Singapore. Our objectives are to compete and continue growing as a team.” – aseanutdfc.com

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