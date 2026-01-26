General picture of Oracle Red Bull Racing´s RB22 is pictured during the Oracle Red Bull Racing´s RB22 at MK7 on January 23, 2025 in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. (Photograph by Vladimir Rys)

The Team shares an exclusive first look at RB22, which is set to make its official debut on track today at the Barcelona Shakedown in its new signature gloss livery. The Team’s season will officially fire up as RB22 runs Red Bull Ford Powertrains’ power unit, the DM01, for the very first time.

Drivers Max Verstappen and new teammate Isack Hadjar are both set to get behind the wheel and put RB22 through its paces, debuting their new helmet designs and Sparco race suits at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Exclusive rights free official imagery and beauty video content of RB22, photographed at the Red Bull Technology Campus by Vladimir Rys, is available to download via the Red Bull Content Pool. New imagery of Max Verstappen’s and Isack Hadjar’s helmets and race suits are available.

RB22 Technical Specification

Model name: Oracle Red Bull Racing – RB22

Power Unit: Red Bull Ford Powertrains DM01

Gearbox: Red Bull Technology designed and built 8 speed transmission

Fuel: Esso Synergy

Oil: Mobil 1

Brakes: Carbon-Carbon Composite

Callipers: Brembo

Rims: OZ, 18” wheel diameter

