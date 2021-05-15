Victor Lafay (Cofidis) has won Stage 8 of the 104th Giro d’Italia, 170km from Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi. Breakaway companions Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) and Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) finished second and third, respectively.

Attila Valter (Groupama – FDJ) retains the Maglia Rosa and leads the general classification.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Victor Lafay (Cofidis) – 170 km in 4h06’47”, average speed 41.332 km/h

2 – Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) at 36”

3 – Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) at 37”

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Attila Valter (Groupama – FDJ)

2 – Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 11”

3 – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at 16”

JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – Attila Valter (Groupama – FDJ)

Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix)

Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious)

Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Attila Valter (Groupama – FDJ), worn by Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step)

Quotes from the stage winner and the Maglia Rosa

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Victor Lafay said: “I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway. There were several attempts but the peloton didn’t leave much space. Then finally the breakaway went clear. Once the gap started to increase I was able to recover some energy. In the finale of the stage, there were several attacks. I attacked in the last few kilometers and saw that no one was following me. I cannot believe it, I have just won a stage at the Giro!” The Maglia Rosa Attila Valter said: “It was a perfect day for me and for the team. Once the break went clear, we tried not to take any risks. It’s amazing to see all my teammates working for me and it’s fantastic to be able to wear the Maglia Rosa for another day.“ #Giro

