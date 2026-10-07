Ratchaburi FC needed an injury-time goal by Scott Allardice to earn a 1-1 home draw against fellow debutants Ho Chi Minh City Police FC in Group A of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese club took the lead through a delightful goal by Mạnh Đức Olaha in the 48th minute before Allardice earned a share of the points with the equaliser two minutes into added time.

The visitors settled down quickly at the Ratchaburi Stadium, with Nigerian-born striker Olaha unleashing a long-range attempt in the fourth minute that did not trouble Nopphon Lakhonphon in the Ratchaburi goal.

Two minutes later, Nguyễn Đức Phú released Aldaír Ferreira into space from a swift counter-attack and the Angolan’s attempt sailed just wide of the right post.

The Thai club enjoyed their best chance in the 15th minute when Ho Chi Minh City Police goalkeeper Patrik Lê Giang parried a corner kick into the path of Thiraphon Yoyoei but the veteran midfielder could not keep his attempt on target.

With former Australia international Jason Cummings and Juanjo Narváez dictating play for the Vietnamese side, Olaha threatened again just before half-time, unleashing a left-footed screamer from 25 yards which struck the right post.

Ratchaburi head coach Worrawoot Srimaka, a former Thailand international, made three changes at the restart and substitute Njiva Rakotoharimalala’s cross found Thiraphon who failed to connect cleanly to trouble Patrik.

The missed opportunity proved costly as two minutes later, Ho Chi Minh City Police struck. After dispossessing Allardice, the enterprising Aldaír picked out Olaha, who found the space and time to curl his left-footed shot into the far left corner beyond the outstretched Nopphon.

Ratchaburi pushed men forward and came close in the 55th minute. A corner kick by Sorawit Panthong was met at the near post by Bruno Mendes’ glancing header but there was no one from the home side to apply the finishing touch.

Substitute Robert Žulj, who joined Ratchaburi from Buriram United FC at the start of the season, also came close in the 64th minute and Mendes saw his headed goal disallowed two minutes later for offside.

Nopphon had to be at his best again in the 72nd minute, first coming out of his box to head away a cross destined for the unmarked Cummings and then immediately pulling off a fine stop to deny Leo Gomes’ rebound effort.

Gomes was denied again late in the game by Nopphon which proved crucial as Allardice then forced home the equaliser with his header from a corner kick.

Shopee Star of the Match – Mạnh Đức Olaha (#7), Ho Chi Minh City Police FC

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