Gabriel Peres’ stoppage time header earned Kuching City FC a dramatic 2-2 draw with Tampines Rovers FC in their debut in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Wednesday.

The Brazilian scored twice for his Malaysian Super League side in the dying minutes, also netting in the 86th minute to cancel out Nabel Yoshitaka Furusawa’s 13th minute opener before Kohya Kazama looked to have won the Group A meeting for the visitors in the 88th minute.

But a stunning effort from Gabriel Peres levelled the scores again as the tournament newcomers secured a deserved share of the points at Stadium Negeri in Kuching.

Kuching City had made a strong start as Aidil Sharin Sahak’s side sought an early opener with Safawi Rasid sweeping his left-foot shot from 25 yards towards the Tampines Rovers goal but Zharfan Rohaizad was equal to the task, diving to his right to collect.

Soon after Petrus Shitembi delivered an inviting cross from the right edge of the Singaporean side’s penalty area in the direction of Ajdin Mujagić but the forward could only head over the bar.

By the 13th minute, however, the visitors had gone in front. Hide Higashikawa’s searching cross from the right touchline was headed high into the air by Gabriel Peres and as the ball dropped, Furusawa steered his side-footed volley over the line from close range.

Ten minutes into the second half, Kazama pulled his opportunity to double Tampines Rovers’ lead wide of the goalkeeper’s right post from 12 yards out while Higashikawa fumbled his chance to add to the visitors’ advantage two minutes later.

Zharfan had to be at his best to deny Gabriel Peres in the 65th minute, the Tampines Rovers goalkeeper somehow tipping the Spanish defender’s close range header over the bar after João Pedro’s centre from the left found his team mate in space.

Moments later Jerome Etame’s curling strike from inside the area was only marginally high and wide of the top corner of Zharfan’s goal as the home side pushed for the equaliser.

The leveller came with four minutes remaining when Gabriel Peres unleashed his shot from 25 yards out, the ball taking a deflection on the way through the Tampines Rovers defensive line to beat Zharfan.

But two minutes later, home goalkeeper Haziq Nadsli gifted possession to Kazama and, after a one-two with Higashikawa, Tampines Rovers were back in front.

Gabriel Peres responded once again in the third minute of stoppage time, steering João Pedro’s cross from the right past Zharfan via the inside of the goalkeeper’s left post.

Shopee Star of the Match – Gabriel Peres (#4), Kuching City FC

Like this: Like Loading...