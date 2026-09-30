Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer and Annik Kälin have been confirmed as the winners of the 2026 World Athletics Combined Events Tour, completing a historic Swiss double.

Both athletes had finished runner-up in the 2022 tour, but no Swiss athlete had previously topped either the men’s or women’s standings in the tour or its forerunner, the Combined Events Challenge, which dates back to 1998. This year, Ehammer and Kälin each won with the second-highest winning score ever recorded in their respective standings.

The Combined Events Tour counts each athlete’s best three performances across the series and at major championships, converting them into result scores using World Athletics’ scoring tables. Indoor and outdoor performances can count. Ehammer and Kälin each receive a US$30,000 prize as tour winners.

The top eight at the end of the season are:

Decathlon

1 Simon Ehammer (SUI) 3703

2 Leo Neugebauer (GER) 3676

3 Hakim McMorris (USA) 3597

4 Heath Baldwin (USA) 3572

5 Makenson Gletty (FRA) 3550

6 Harrison Williams (USA) 3542

7 Jeff Tesselaar (NED) 3529

8 Karel Tilga (EST) 3517

Full standings

Heptathlon

1 Annik Kälin (SUI) 3653

2 Adrianna Sułek-Schubert (POL) 3458

3 Noor Vidts (BEL) 3407

4 Sveva Gerevini (ITA) 3392

5 Beatričė Juškevičiūtė (LTU) 3392

6 Anna-Elisabeth Ehlers (GER) 3378

7 Vanessa Grimm (GER) 3373

8 Szabina Szűcs (HUN) 3362

Full standings

Ehammer opened his year by winning the world indoor heptathlon title in Toruń with a world record of 6670. He then won the decathlon at the Hypo Meeting in Götzis with 8778, setting another Swiss record and producing the best first-day score in decathlon history.

Neugebauer finished second in Götzis with 8730, then won in Ratingen with 8573. He capped his season by claiming his first European title in Birmingham, scoring 8611 to hold off fellow German Niklas Kaul.

McMorris set a personal best of 8420 to win at the Mt SAC Relays. He increased that PB to 8599 in Talence, elevating him to third in the overall standings.

Kälin won the heptathlon in Götzis with a Swiss record of 6726, then improved that mark to 6819 when winning in Ratingen. Her end-of-season total of 3653 is the second-highest winning score in the women’s standings, behind Anna Hall-Slayton’s 3781 in 2025.

Sułek-Schubert won her fourth heptathlon title at the Wiesław Czapiewski Memorial, setting a meeting record of 6449. The Polish record-holder showed some of her best form since returning to competition after giving birth in 2024.

Two-time world indoor champion Vidts placed third in the standings after a consistent season that included scores of 6310 in Götzis and 6329 in Talence.

Like this: Like Loading...