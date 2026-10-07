Buriram United FC kicked off the defence of their ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ title with a 0-0 draw against Borneo FC Samarinda at Buriram Stadium on Wednesday as Mario Silva’s side finished the game with 10 men.

Narubadin Weerawatnodom was sent off in the dying moments for a second bookable offence as the Thai League 1 champions and back-to-back winners of the Shopee Cup™ were left frustrated by their visitors.

Buriram United had dominated for much of the 90 minutes but were unable to turn that superiority into goals.

Asgal Habib’s under-hit effort caused Chatchai Bootprom few problems as the Buriram United goalkeeper dropped to his left to comfortably gather when Borneo carved out their first sight of goal in the 18th minute and, moments later, Buriram United threatened.

Wanderson Caju volleyed high over the bar from the left side of the Borneo penalty area having been found in space by Antonio Moya’s sweeping pass from the far flank, the Brazilian letting the visitors off.

Wanderson was wayward with his finishing again 10 minutes from the interval when, after being played into space by Paulinho, the left winger thumped a low, first-time shot across the face of Kadú’s goal. Soon after Paulinho found Kadú’s hands with a free-kick.

Paulinho was unfortunate not to open the scoring two minutes into the second half when he fired off a first-time left-foot shot that beat Kadú, only to hit the inside of one post and, after rolling across the goal-line, cannon off the other.

Borneo was denied the opener in the 64th minute when Kablan N’Goma bent his left-foot shot towards goal from the right, forcing Chatchai to dive to his right to save.

The Buriram goalkeeper failed to collect cleanly, however, and was relieved when the rebound off Rubio’s shins bounced back into his hands.

Guilherme Bissoli skied his attempt over the bar and Eduardo Mancha’s low drive from distance was collected by Kadú as Buriram United pushed in vain for the opener while Mancha’s 80th minute header was hacked clear of goal by Ikhsan Zikrak.

Narubadin’s late indiscretion, when he pulled Hugo Samir’s shirt having been booked earlier in proceedings, saw him pick up a second yellow card but the champions held on despite being short-handed to secure a point.

Shopee Star of the Match – Guilherme Bissoli (#7), Buriram United FC

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