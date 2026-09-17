Malaysian badminton fans will have plenty to cheer about at next month’s Allianz Malaysia Super 100 tournament, as over 40 Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) players prepare to take centre stage in Johor Bahru. While fans eagerly anticipate a strong home showing, the tournament also shines a spotlight on the dedication, sacrifice and hard work behind every powerful smash and winning point, as Malaysia’s rising stars compete for honours on home soil.

Ahead of the tournament, Allianz Malaysia visited PETRONAS Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) to show its support for the players and share in the excitement ahead of the competition. The visit was attended by Sean Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Malaysia Berhad, alongside senior representatives from Allianz Malaysia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) officials.

“Our intention for dropping by today was to catch up with the players and personally express our support. We acknowledged their outstanding sacrifices and commitment and wished them all the best. Last week, Allianz Malaysia celebrated our 25th anniversary, a good result would indeed be a perfect.”

Held as part of Allianz Malaysia’s partnership with BAM, the Allianz Super 100 is a valuable platform for players to compete, sharpen their skills and gain the experience needed to prepare for bigger tournaments in the future. It is an opportunity for players to challenge themselves and enhance confidence in continuing progress in their sporting journey.

For Allianz Malaysia, supporting the players goes beyond the tournament. It reflects a wider commitment in creating opportunities for athletes at different stages of their sporting journey. As a sponsor of BAM, Allianz Malaysia continues to support the development of badminton at the national level.

At the grassroots level, Allianz Malaysia works together with the Ministry of Education’s Sports Division, Curriculum and Art to supports the next generation of badminton talent through the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC). Introduced in 2022, AJBC is a nationwide program held across 10 rounds, including Sabah and Sarawak, giving aspiring young players the opportunity to compete and discover their potential. With no entry fees, the program helps make competitive badminton more accessible for youngsters from different backgrounds.

The commitment also extends to para sports. Since 2022, Allianz Malaysia has been an official partner of the National Sports Council in support of the PARA Program, providing coverage for athletes competing in various domestic and international competitions.

On the global stage, Allianz continues to support and serve as a Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic and Paralympics Movements, alongside partnership with sporting organizations and teams around the world.

As the Super 100 gets underway, Allianz Malaysia wishes all participating players the very best and looks forward to seeing them showcase their talent and determination to the court.

The BAM Players

Men’s Singles

Justin Hoh

Eogene Ewe

Tan Kean Wei

Razeeq Danial

Branson Hee

Ayu Fu Sheng

Women’s Singles

Siti Zulaikha

Lim Zhi Shin

Oo Shan Zi

Eng Ler Qi

Men’s Doubles

Arif Junaidi / Muhammad Faiq

Lok Hong Quan / Kang Khai Xing

Choong Hon Jian / Wong Vin Sean

Bryan J Goontin / Muhammad Haikal

Fazriq Razif / Goh Boon Zhe

Women’s Doubles

Cheng Su Hui / Chong Jie Yu

Vanessa Ng / Tan Zhing Yi

Dania Sofea / Tan Zhing Hui

Gan Min Yee / Nicole Chau

Navina Nagarajan / Baavanya Arumugam

Joinne Lee / Teh Si Yan

Tan Xin Yu / Hasyni Devi

Wan Zi Qing / Auni Fatihin

Lim Ke Xuan / Lim Yew Ern

Mixed Doubles

Wee Yee Hern / Vannee Gobi

Low Han Chen / Clarissa San

Loo Bing Kun / Cheng Su Hui

Wee Yee Tern / Tan Zhing Hui

Loh Ziheng / Valeree Siow

Datu Anif / Teh Si Yan

Liew Xun / Nicole Tan

Goh Boon Zhe / Dania Sofea

Tan Zhi Yang / Teoh Mei Xing

Ivan Lim / Joinne Lee

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