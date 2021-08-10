The kick-off date for Indonesia’s 2021/22 Liga 1 has been postponed to 27 August 2021 – exactly a week later than the earlier schedule.

Zainudin Amali, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, made the announcement after his meeting with the Indonesian National Police and the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

“It was agreed that the league will start after seeing a significant decrease in numbers (of COVID-19 cases) and also the implementation of Enforcement of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) micro which is now implemented to a certain level,” said Zainudin.

“As such, 2021/22 Liga 1 will start on 27 August 2021. It has been communicated to the FA of Indonesia (PSSI), and PSSI do not object to what we have decided. Technically they are preparing for it immediately.”

