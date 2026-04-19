Glory for Blitzboks and Black Ferns Sevens as Hong Kong 50-year anniversary is celebrated in style as huge crowds flock to Kai Tak Sports Park.

New Zealand and South Africa won the women’s and men’s titles respectively to cap an incredible three days as HSBC SVNS touched down in Hong Kong for the first leg of this year’s three-tournament World Championship series.

There were also podium finishes for France’s women and Spain’s men who won their third-place play-off matches against Canada and New Zealand respectively to claim the bronze medal.

Fifty years on since the sport’s first tournament at its spiritual home, huge crowds saw a feast of action with Saturday’s 41,457 fans setting a new record for Hong Kong Sevens for a single day attendance.

The iconic event, which created a party atmosphere, was hailed as a huge success by World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson.

He said: “Congratulations Hong Kong for 50 glorious years of the iconic Hong Kong Sevens. And what a way to celebrate with rugby’s biggest party weekend.

“For World Rugby and fans around the Hong Kong Sevens holds a special place in our hearts. It put sevens on the map. It has played it role in rugby’s global growth and it has been instrumental in Sevens joining the Olympic Programme.

“It is an event where tradition and innovation goes hand in hand. The new Kai Tak stadium epitomises that. It is a great place for rugby. The fans love it. We love it.”

Defending champions New Zealand edged out fierce rivals Australia 19-14 in the women’s final to once again reaffirm their status as the best side in the world.

An eagerly-awaited clash saw the Black Ferns Sevens secure a fourth straight title in Hong Kong and maintain their recent dominance over Australia.

It was another close-fought affair but New Zealand were worthy victors in a game which saw the brilliant duo of Jorja Miller and Maddison Levi both get on the scoresheet again.

After their sixth title of the season, Player of the Final Risi Pouri-Lane said: “To come here and play in a final at the home of Sevens Rugby – in such an iconic stadium has been an awesome privilege.

“The girls showed grit and heart and it took a whole squad effort.”

South Africa’s men produced a stunning performance to beat defending champions Argentina 35-7 in the final to get a huge monkey off their back.

The Blitzboks showed all their class to win their first-ever Hong Kong title in the first leg of this year’s three-tournament World Championship series, with Valladolid next up on May 29-31 before Bordeaux in early June.

Amid emotional celebrations, mercurial captain Impi Visser said: “I’m just so proud of the boys because we achieved something special today.

“I think we broke the hoodoo at Hong Kong Sevens and can finally call ourselves champions here.”

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